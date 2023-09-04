Connor Gibson was found guilty of sexually assaulting and strangling his 16-year-old sister, Amber, at a park in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire

A man who sexually assaulted and murdered his 16-year-old sister has been jailed for life. Warning: this article contains details that readers may find distressing.

Connor Gibson, 20, was on Monday (4 September) sentenced to life with a minimum of 22 years in prison after he was found guilty of attacking his sister Amber Gibson, 16, in a woodland in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire. He removed her clothes, sexually assaulted her with the intention of raping her, inflicted blunt force trauma to her head and body, and then strangled her.

Amber was reported missing on the evening of the “depraved” assault - 26 November 2021 - with her body discovered two days later in Cadzow Glen in Hamilton. Gibson was arrested on 1 December 2021, a day after he posted a chilling tribute to the sister he had murdered on Facebook.

He wrote: “Amber, you will fly high for the rest of time. We will all miss you. Especially me. I love you ginger midget. GBFN (goodbye for now) x.”

Following Gibson’s conviction in July, Judge Lord Mulholland said: “Your sister - the last person she saw was you strangling her. It was depraved and you will pay a heavy price for that.”