A young sports star was shot dead as police responded to complaints about a noisy party.

Diondre Overton died at the scene despite efforts to revive him. He was 26.

The former college American football star played for Clemson from 2016 to 2019.

A police statement from Guildford County Sheriff’s Office said: “Sheffield Danny H. Rogers reports that on September 7, 2024, at approximately 2.30am, Deputies responded to a call regarding a loud party and noise disturbance at 3205 Spring Mill Road, Greensboro.

“As they made their way to the scene, Deputies received updated information indicating that a shooting had occurred at the location.

“Upon arrival, Deputies located the shooting victim and identified him as 26-year-old Diondre Overton. Despite immediate medical aid, Mr Overton was pronouced deceased at the scene.

“The investigation suggests that this incident is isolated. It remains an active and ongoing homicide investigation.”

A tribute from the team read: “Clemson Football and the entire Clemson Family mourns the passing of Clemson alumnus Diondre Overton. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

He has a plaque at the Clemson stadium after co-captaining the team during his senior season. He was part of the team when Clemson won the National Championship in 2016 and 2018.