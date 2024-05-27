Amie Gray, right, who was stabbed to death on Friday in Dorset, and CCTV of the suspect in the murder probe. Pictures: Dorset Police / Facebook-Amie Gray

Loving tributes have been paid to a beach stabbing victim - as a teen held on suspicion of murder is released without charge

A murder probe is continuing into the death of a 34-year-old woman - after a teenager arrested on suspicion of killing her was released without charge.

The 34-year-old victim, who has not officially been identified but has been named locally as Amie Gray from Poole, died at Durley Chine Beach in Bournemouth, Dorset on Friday night after being stabbed. Another woman, 38 and also from Poole, was seriously injured and is in hospital.

Writing on Facebook, her wife Sian wrote: “Sunsets will always remind us of you, Amie Gray. Forever loved wife and mother.”

Friend Michelle Small wrote that Ms Gray “was always the kindest lovely young girl, and continued to be so throughout her cruelly cut short life. RIP beautiful girl”.

Amie was a fitness instructor and ladies head coach at Dorset Futsal Club. The club changed its Facebook avatar to a black square over the weekend and posted: “Today the club has received some truly devastating news. We cannot put this into words at this time and as a mark of respect to all those affected, we will not be posting anything new for the foreseeable future.”

Dorset Police were called just before 11.45pm on Friday to reports that two people had been stabbed. They said that the 34-year-old - since identified as Amie - died at the scene.

A 17-year-old boy from Lancashire was arrested on suspicion of murder, but has been released without charge and eliminated from the police’s investigation. Detectives say they are pursuing their inquiries and need to identify the suspect, who is seen in CCTV images.

The suspect in Dorset Police's murder probe, after a 34-year-old woman was stabbed to death on Durley Chine Breach on Friday, May 24, 2024 Picture: Dorset Police

Detective Superintendent Richard Dixey, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “The investigation into this tragic incident is progressing and detectives are dedicated to finding out what happened and ensuring our communities remain safe and secure.

“We need the public’s help to identify the suspect in the CCTV images. If you recognise him or have any information, no matter how small, that may lead us to his identity please get in touch immediately. We would ask the public not to approach a suspect under any circumstances, but to call 999 immediately.

“Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the woman who tragically lost her life and the surviving victim as we drive forward our investigation. If you were on Durley Chine beach during the night from Friday, May 24 to Saturday, May 25 and saw the man pictured or any suspicious activity, we need to hear from you.

“We also are renewing our appeal to anyone who was in the area of Durley Roundabout, West Cliff Gardens, Durley Gardens or West Cliff Drive during that night. Did you see anyone acting strangely, mainly between 10pm and midnight? Do you have dashcam or CCTV footage that may assist the enquiry?

“Officers and staff from across the force are out in the town conducting extensive enquiries, including detailed house-to-house visits, so the public will see a very overt and planned police presence in and around the Bournemouth area. We do not take lightly the impact this tragic incident will have on our communities and many members of the public will be concerned. There remains an enhanced and visible policing presence in the area with officers who can be approached if the public feel in any way concerned.”