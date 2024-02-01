After speaking to the grandfather of the child, the grandfather attempted to usher Jasinski out of the home but a scuffle broke out and Jasinski grabbed the young child and ran into the street. Jasinski then punched the grandfather, knocking him to the floor, before making off with the child in his arms. Two men who had witnessed the ordeal searched for Jasinski and the child, and quickly located both on Howe Street. They swiftly escorted the girl back to her family. As officers made their way to the area, information passed from the public led to Jasinski being stopped on Edward Street and arrested. Jasinski pleaded guilty to kidnap and assault occasioning Actual Bodily Harm at an earlier hearing. Investigating officer Detective Constable Lisa Atkinson, of Cumberland CID, said: “For a person to enter somebody’s home without any invitation and then to grab a child and kidnap them is a nightmare situation for any parent or grandparent. “I would like to praise both members of the public who immediately took it upon themselves to find the child and return her to her family. Jasinski, without any doubt, is a dangerous offender. Communities in Carlisle are safer with him now being behind bars. “This incident sparked an immediate policing response and subsequently a comprehensive investigation. We were ably assisted by residents in the area who reported information as well as the actions of the two men who quickly located the child. I would like to thank everyone involved for their assistance and response to this incident.”