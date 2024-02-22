The pensioner was reportedly trying to open a safe containing gunpowder with an angle-grinder when sparks caused it to detonate.

There was a major emergency response, with 999 services and a bomb disposal team in attendance at the address in Wigan following reports of a blast there on the afternoon of Wednesday February 21. Serious leg injuries were sustained by the victim who is continuing to receive treatment in hospital.

Early reports said that the man had been injured after “opening a domestic item” and due to the “ignition of a flammable substance.” Then further details emerged of the accident involving the angle grinder, the safe and the gunpowder. Residents reported hearing a loud bang in the mid-afternoon.

A North West Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called shortly after 2.35pm and sent several resources, including a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance and the air ambulance. One firefighter told Wigan Today that the emergency was a “once in a career incident.”