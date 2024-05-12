Breaking
Man has part of each ear bitten off during assault in Antrim
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A young man had part of each of his ears bitten off in an assault in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Detectives are appealing for information following the incident at a licensed premises in the area of Antrim shortly before 12.10am.
The man, who is in his late teens, attended hospital for treatment to his injuries. Police said their enquiries are ongoing and they are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or has mobile phone footage.
The number to call is 101 quoting reference 21 of 12/05/24.