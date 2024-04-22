Nickelle Ahmadi

Nickelle Ahmadi was involved in a collision on the evening of April 9 on Dudley Road in the Birmingham area. Despite extensive enquiries, West Midlands Police are yet to locate a next of kin for the 42-year-old woman who sustained serious injuries. It's believed that Nickelle was living in the Birmingham area but also has links to the Marylebone area of London and the city centre area of Manchester.

Police statement

Detective Constable Gina Scott, from the force's Collision Investigation Unit, said: "We have carried out an extensive search to identify Nickelle's next of kin and sadly at this time we have been unable to trace anyone. We now turn to the public to help our investigations and are appealing to anyone who knows Nickelle, is a close friend or family member, to get in touch."

