Appeal to find jewellery worth almost £180k reported missing from home

Police have launched an appeal after almost £180,000 worth of jewellery was reported missing from a home in a Staffordshire village.

The jewellery was allegedly last seen in January of this year and had been securely stored in a safe at the home in Little Aston. Police did not identify any damages to the safe or any signs of forced entry to the property.

The windows to the house also reportedly have grills across them and a house alarm goes on at night. Staffordshire Police has released an image of two items of jewellery that have been reported missing which the owners consider to be heirlooms.

