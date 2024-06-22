Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three people have been killed after a gunman opened fire in a butchers in Arkansas on Friday (June 21). Police also said a further 10 people were wounded in the shooting.

The incident took place at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce. Arkansas State Police confirmed the gunman was critically injured after being shot by police.

Two police officers were among those shot, but did not receive life-threatening injuries. Video posted on social media showed at least one person lying in the car park, and in another video multiple gunshots could be heard.

A shooting at Mad Butchers in Arkansas has left three dead and 10 injured. Picture: Google Images | Google Images

Footage from TV reporters showed multiple local and state agencies responding to the scene and at least one medical helicopter landing nearby.