Cameron Breslin terrified the victims

Terrifying burglary see armed men smash through patio window and climb into home as elderly couple were sat watching telly.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A couple in their 60s were watching television at their home in the Pennylands area of Skelmersdale, when three men smashed their way through a patio window and went inside at around midnight on February 8.

Two of them were holding crowbars and the other was armed with a baseball bat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burglar Cameron Breslin was jailed for seven years and seven months

Police said two of the men began ransacking the couple’s house and stole a safe, which contained cash, sentimental keepsakes and paperwork.

An investigation by Lancashire Police’s south burglary team led to Cameron Breslin being arrested at his home in Leigh on March 26.

Breslin, 29, of Miriam Grove, Leigh, has now appeared at Burnley Crown Court and pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary in a dwelling house.

He has been sentenced to seven years and seven months in prison.