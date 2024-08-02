Armed burglars smash through patio window and climb into victims' home as elderly couple sat watching telly

By Gaynor Clarke
2nd Aug 2024, 3:53pm
Cameron Breslin terrified the victimsplaceholder image
Cameron Breslin terrified the victims
Terrifying burglary see armed men smash through patio window and climb into home as elderly couple were sat watching telly.

A couple in their 60s were watching television at their home in the Pennylands area of Skelmersdale, when three men smashed their way through a patio window and went inside at around midnight on February 8.

Most Popular

Two of them were holding crowbars and the other was armed with a baseball bat.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
Read More
Mystery still surrounds death of Wigan borough dad after he was reported missing...
Burglar Cameron Breslin was jailed for seven years and seven monthsplaceholder image
Burglar Cameron Breslin was jailed for seven years and seven months

Police said two of the men began ransacking the couple’s house and stole a safe, which contained cash, sentimental keepsakes and paperwork.

An investigation by Lancashire Police’s south burglary team led to Cameron Breslin being arrested at his home in Leigh on March 26.

Breslin, 29, of Miriam Grove, Leigh, has now appeared at Burnley Crown Court and pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary in a dwelling house.

He has been sentenced to seven years and seven months in prison.

Related topics:Lancashire Police
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice