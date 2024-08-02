Armed burglars smash through patio window and climb into victims' home as elderly couple sat watching telly
A couple in their 60s were watching television at their home in the Pennylands area of Skelmersdale, when three men smashed their way through a patio window and went inside at around midnight on February 8.
Two of them were holding crowbars and the other was armed with a baseball bat.
Police said two of the men began ransacking the couple’s house and stole a safe, which contained cash, sentimental keepsakes and paperwork.
An investigation by Lancashire Police’s south burglary team led to Cameron Breslin being arrested at his home in Leigh on March 26.
Breslin, 29, of Miriam Grove, Leigh, has now appeared at Burnley Crown Court and pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary in a dwelling house.
He has been sentenced to seven years and seven months in prison.