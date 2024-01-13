Police in West Yorkshire: Armed police called to reports of man with machete
Armed officers were scrambled to Brighouse in West Yorkshire today after reports of a man with a machete.
The specialist police team were called to Brighouse in West Yorkshire at 2.56am after calls that a man had been threatened by another man armed with the weapon.
Several men were detained and searched but then released.
No injuries were reported.
Calderdale CID are continuing enquiries into what happened.
Anyone with information that might help them should contact officers by calling 101 or using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.