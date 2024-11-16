Armed police rush to Wigan town centre amid reports of man carrying a weapon
Officers went to Millgate on Saturday morning and detained a 50-year-old man on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.
An investigation has been launched by Wigan CID and detectives will be questioning the man about what happened.
A police spokesman said: “We were called shortly before 10.50am this morning to a report of a man who appeared to be carrying a weapon on Millgate in Wigan.
“Officers, supported by armed officers, attended and a man, aged 50, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody for questioning.
"Detectives from Wigan criminal investigation department are now investigating and enquiries are ongoing.
"Information can be passed to us via LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting incident 1116 of November 16.”
Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.