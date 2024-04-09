Police were called to Malcolm McGarry's home in Northfields Close, Sutton, on December 1 of last year. Peter McGarry, 53, of Alexandra Street, Kirkby, was charged with his murder and entered a guilty plea on Thursday, April 4. After the brief hearing at Nottingham Crown Court, Judge Stuart Rafferty KC told him he would face a life sentence.

He said: "You have pleaded guilty to the most serious offence that you can, namely murder. There is only one sentence for that offence, and it is life imprisonment.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...