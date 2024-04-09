Man admits killing his dad at home
Police were called to Malcolm McGarry's home in Northfields Close, Sutton, on December 1 of last year. Peter McGarry, 53, of Alexandra Street, Kirkby, was charged with his murder and entered a guilty plea on Thursday, April 4. After the brief hearing at Nottingham Crown Court, Judge Stuart Rafferty KC told him he would face a life sentence.
He said: "You have pleaded guilty to the most serious offence that you can, namely murder. There is only one sentence for that offence, and it is life imprisonment.”
A date for the sentencing will be set in due course.