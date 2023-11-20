Four men have been found guilty of murdering council worker Ashley Dale, who was shot dead at her home in August last year.

Ashley Dale was found in her backyard by police with a fatal gunshot wound to her body. Image: Family handout

Four men have been found guilty of murdering council worker Ashley Dale. The 28-year-old was found fatally injured after a gunman burst into her home on Leinster Road, Old Swan, in Liverpool in the early hours of Sunday, August 21, 2022 and fired multiple shots. She was found in her garden by police at around 12.40am with a gunshot wound to her body.

Dale, who is not believed to be the intended target, was taken to hospital but died a short time later. A jury heard the intended target was her boyfriend, Lee Harrison, described in court as a drug dealer who was in a feud with a rival gang. He, however, wasn't at the property at the time of the attack.

