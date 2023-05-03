The court heard that Ashley Kemp had been accused of attempting to rape a teenager at work at the time of the attack.

A man who strangled his partner to death when she confronted him over rape allegations has been jailed for life for her murder.

Ashley Kemp killed beauty salon owner Clair Armstrong, 50, "in a fit of rage" after she tried to break up with him after the claims put a "severe strain" on their relationship. The court heard that Kemp had been accused of attempting to rape a teenager at work at the time of the attack.

Warning: some readers may find the following content distressing.

The 55-year-old struck mum-of-three twice to the head before choking her until she passed out. The court said this would have caused "pain, suffering and untold trauma". Kemp then dialled 999 on in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, 6 November, and told the call handler: "I have killed my girlfriend."

He added: "We got into a fight, and I ended up strangling her.” Police rushed the house in Messingham, Lincolnshire., where they found mum-of-three Clair dead under her duvet in her bed. She'd been asphyxiated and suffered a broken nose.

Kemp admitted manslaughter, saying he didn't intend to kill Clair and even claimed he acted in self-defence as she had 'attacked him'. But it took jurors at Grimsby Crown Court less than four hours to find him guilty of murder last week after a five-day trial.

Ashley Kemp, 55. Credit: SWNS

Clair's brother-in-law Ian Farrell said in a statement read to the court that her family's lives "changed forever" when they received a phone call informing them of her death. And he said Clair's three sons, the youngest of which is just 14, will "still buy her flowers, but the will have a very different meaning now".

Kemp today (3 May) appeared for sentencing at Hull Crown Court where he was jailed for life with a minimum of 19 years. Jailing him, Judge John Thackray KC said he had show no remorse and only self pity.

He said: "Claire was 50 years of age and had so much to live for. She was obviously an impressive woman with her own business whilst also working as a skydiving instructor, in addition to her participation as part of a formation skydiving team.

"She was a much loved mother to three sons. She had been in a relationship with you and you had been living at her house.

"She had generously given you a home when you lost your accommodation due to the sexual allegations which had been made against you at work by a third party, which resulted in your dismissal from work."

Clair Armstrong, 50. Credit: SWNS

When quizzed by detectives, Kemp said they rowed over the sexual assault allegation as they got ready for bed at Clair's house. He said she told him she couldn't "do it any more" and asked him to leave. A violent fight then erupted, the court was told.

Kemp admitted to headbutting Clair before strangling her. In his mugshot released after his trial, he can be seen scowling beneath a bruised forehead, which the court heard were 'defensive' wounds as Clair fought for her life.

Judge Thackray added: "On the day in question she had informed you that the relationship was finally over and that you must move out. You decided that if you could not have her, nobody could and you launched a brutal attack upon her."

He added: "I reject your account that she was attacking you. Except for the injuries caused to your forehead, you did not have any injuries consistent with the repeated blows alleged by you.

"I do not accept that you are genuinely remorseful. During your evidence, I detected nothing but self pity from beginning to end."

Clair's brother-in-law Ian Farrell said in a statement: "We received news that shattered us all and left a huge hole in our lives that could never be filled. We all miss her immeasurably. The magnitude of the impact on our loves of her loss is so big, it's difficult to capture everything.

"Never again will 5 November be a day of fun in our family. So many days will be marred with sadness and will never be the same again. We have heard accounts we will never unhear. One day we might be able to accept life without Clair, but we will never forget her."