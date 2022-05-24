The teen originally told police he had not been in Liverpool city centre when Ava was stabbed

A teenage boy who stabbed 12-year-old Ava White following a row over a Snapchat video has been found guilty of her murder.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had claimed he accidentally stabbed the schoolgirl in the neck in self-defence.

He told the court he wanted to “frighten her away” after an altercation in Liverpool city centre on the evening of 25 November last year.

He admitted possessing the knife, which the court heard had a 7.5cm blade, but denied her murder and manslaughter.

More than 20 members of Ava’s family were in the public gallery and there were cheers as the foreman said the boy had been found guilty of murder.

The teenager, who appeared on video-link throughout the trial, put his head in his hands.

Boy told jury he ‘didn’t mean’ to hit Ava

During the trial, which lasted just over two weeks, the court heard Ava and her friends became involved in an argument with the defendant and three of his friends after the boys recorded Snapchat videos of the group.

The defendant told the jury: “I promise, I didn’t mean to hit her.”

He said that earlier in the evening he heard one of Ava’s group threaten to stab his friend if he did not delete a video of Ava.

The court heard that after Ava was struck to the neck the defendant ran away, discarded his knife and took off his coat, which was later found in a wheelie bin.

CCTV showed him and his friends in a shop where the defendant took a selfie and the group bought butter, which he said was for crumpets.

He then went to a friend’s home and when his mother contacted him because police wanted to speak to him he told her he was playing a computer game.

After he was arrested, just after 10.30pm, he initially told police he had not been in the city centre but in later interviews blamed another boy for the stabbing.

Teen facing life sentence

The jury was out for two hours and eight minutes before returning the verdict.

Mrs Justice Yip told the defendant: “In light of the jury’s verdict, I think you know I can only impose a life sentence, but what I have to do is decide what the shortest amount of time that you will have to serve in custody is.”

She adjourned the case for sentencing on 11 July.

Speaking outside court, Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs said Ava’s family were still “completely devastated”.

She said: “Today, a 14-year-old boy has been convicted of her murder but the conclusion of this legal process by no means brings to an end their grief and suffering.

“Ava’s death has cruelly illustrated to us the devastation that can be caused by carrying and using knives and Merseyside Police will continue to work to combat knife crime.”

Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson said: “Our thoughts are with Ava White’s family and friends on this extremely difficult day.

“The pain and suffering they have been through over the past months is unimaginable.