Ayrshire crash: Police name girl, 9, who dies after being hit by tractor whilst cycling.

A nine-year-old girl has died after being knocked down whilst riding her bicycle. The child, officially named as Naomi Sarah Ferrans, from New Cumnock was on her bike when she was struck by a tractor towing a trailer on Monday (September 18) at around 12.35pm on Castle Place.

Police Scotland said emergency services attended but the child was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The road was closed as investigation work took place, and it reopened at 8pm on the same day.

Inspector Craig Beaver of Ayrshires Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Naomi at this difficult time and we ask that their privacy is respected. Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident and who hasn’t already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist to contact us.”