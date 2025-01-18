Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A reward of £20,000 has been put up to find the parents of a newborn baby who was dumped in shopping bag.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baby Elsa - as she was named after being found - was discovered on January 18 last year. A member of the public saw the bag just after 9pm in East London.

The baby was unharmed and is now in care. But police discovered through DNA tests that she was related to two other babies who had been dumped nearby in 2017 and 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A baby boy, known as Baby Harry, who was found abandoned in a park area near Balaam Street in Plaistow, east London, on September 17, 2017. He is related to Baby Elsa who was abandoned a year ago | Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

Elsa was found at the junction of Greenway and High Street South, in Newham, east London. Police want to find her parents because they have worries about their welfare.

Baby Elsa was found abandoned at the junction of Greenway and High Street South | Google

Detective Inspector Jamie Humm of the Metropolitan Police’s child abuse investigation team said: “We have carried out extensive enquiries over the past year to try and locate Elsa’s parents.

“This has involved reviewing over 450 hours of CCTV and completing a full DNA structure of the mother. We have also worked with wider specialists who are of the view that the mum and possibly also the father have been residing in the Plaistow or East Ham area over the past six years.

The bag which Baby Elsa was located in | Metropolitan Police

“We have serious concerns for the well-being of the parents, especially the mother and are continuing to work closely with Newham Council and appeal for the public’s help for information. I believe that someone in the area will have been aware of the mother’s pregnancies and that within the community there may be have been concerns for this mother’s welfare. I share these concerns with you so if you have any information, no matter how small it may seem, please contact us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thanks to the DNA work of forensic colleagues, police will be able to eliminate any unconnected person quickly and easily, as such I would ask you to contact police with confidence. I would also appeal to professionals in the area, such as those in health, care, education or the charitable sector to consider whether they have encountered the mother without realising it at the time. The three babies in this investigation are thankfully healthy and well, and we are continuing momentum behind this investigation to identify the parents.”

To support this investigation, the charity Crimestoppers, which is independent of the police, is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information given to them anonymously. Information can be given to Crimestoppers 24 hours a day, seven days a week, via website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111. Information given directly top the police does not qualify for a reward.

Anyone who wishes to speak to police can call 101 or post @MetCC ref Operation Wolcott. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers.