Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The family of a baby whose remains were found at a house in Wigan are reported to be known to social services. Five people aged between 20 and 70 remain in custody on suspicion of concealing a death and unlawful burial after the remains of a young baby was found at a property in Marsh Green last week.

Greater Manchester Police launched an investigation following reports of “concern for welfare”. However, officers found the remains of a young baby - whose gender or cause of death have yet to be established.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood that the baby’s family was known to Wigan council social services prior to the discovery. Over the weekend, two police scenes were in place on Marsh Green and Valley Road as investigations were carried out.

In a statement issued on Thursday (April 18) the force said both scenes have now been closed but their officers are still in the area. Detectives also confirmed there is ‘no wider threat to the community’.

There was an increased police presence after officers found the remains of a baby.

Detective Chief Inspector John Davies, who is leading the investigation, said: “I completely understand why the news of this discovery has shocked the community. It really is a tragic set of circumstances.

“I want to provide reassurance to those residing locally that our continued presence in the area is simply to ensure we are being as diligent and thorough as possible, and to listen to any concerns you may have, not because there is any risk to the public. I am confident in saying there is no wider threat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is an incredibly complex investigation, and as such is going to take some time to arrive at answers both we and the community want; we are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances leading up to the recovery of the remains. At this stage of our investigation, we have not found any other remains and believe this to be an isolated incident.

“As soon as we are able to confirm further details about the circumstances, we will do so. The cooperation and understanding of the community have not gone unnoticed.”