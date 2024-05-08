The man punched the dog three times

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Lee McDonald, 22, had pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including threatening behaviour in Seaforth Road, Langlees, on October 31 last year.

He also admitted threatening behaviour and taking a car without the owner’s consent in Avon Terrace, Avonbridge on July 30, 2023 and driving without a licence or insurance. Bernadette Cuthbertson, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Mr McDonald was in the kitchen, screaming at his dog. He was seen to have punched the dog three times full force to the face.” The court heard the animal in question was an XL bully breed. There were no details available regarding injuries to the dog. It was stated the dog had been getting angry due to the disturbance going on around it and McDonald was trying to “control it”.

On another occasion police attended a disturbance and during the course of their investigation noted McDonald had outstanding warrants. He was arrested and taken to a police vehicle, where he became aggressive and repeatedly spat on the floor of the vehicle.

Police were called in to deal with McDonald yet again when he became angry with a woman and his behaviour left her feeling breathless, having a panic attack, while he left the property and took her Volvo without her permission. Officers showed up and found the vehicle parked nearby while McDonald was hiding inside a caravan. When asked if he had taken the vehicle without consent of the owner, McDonald said: “I agree with that, because I did.”