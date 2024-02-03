Barney the Russian Terrier was found carrying 8kg of dirty, matted fur when he was rescued by the RSPCA. Picture: RSPCA / SWNS

A dog whose coat was so matted he was unrecognisable has been transformed after being rescued by the RSPCA. Barney was found suffering with almost 8kg of ungroomed fur ‘full of dirt and faeces.

After undergoing an all-over shave, the Russian Terrier was found to have been carrying an extra 21% of its body weight from the excess hair. The animal charity shaved 7.8kg of matted fur, with staff suspecting it was a result of the dog being left to sleep outside, with no shelter or dry areas.

Barney’s owner, Tim Springett, told RSPCA inspectors that he believed the breed did not need clipping but pleaded guilty to two animal welfare offences when he appeared at Margate Magistrates Court. In a witness statement, investigating RSPCA Inspector Tina Nash said Barney was: “extremely matted, with big clumps of fur hanging off of him that appeared to be full of dirt or faeces and tightly bound to areas around his back''

The vet who shaved Barney said: “The dog had been made to support a coat weighing approximately 21% of his body weight as he moved around. The weight of this coat would have risen considerably when the dog was wet. I am in no doubt that this would cause the animal physical stress as he moved.

“It is my professional opinion, based on the information provided to me, that the person responsible for the care of the dog had failed to provide the dog with a sheltered sleeping area with bedding. The person had also failed to groom the dog over many months and, as a consequence, had left him in a position where he was likely to suffer.”

Barney the Russian Terrier is now unrecognisable after having 8kg of matted fur removed. Picture: RSPCA / SWNS

Springett was found to be in breach of the Animal Welfare Act 2006, which states that owners must protect the animal from suffering by grooming regularly, and provide the animal with a safe and hygienic environment.

During mitigation, Springett said that he loves dogs and has experience working with them, and claimed his ill-health was behind the issues. He was given a five year ban on owning animals, as well as a 12 month community order.