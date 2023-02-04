An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team - which primarily deals with bombs - has drawn a 100-metre cordon around the property in Acorn Drive Belper.

Houses have been rapidly evacuated in a Derbyshire Town after a man was arrested on suspicion of explosive offences.

Derbyshire Constabulary said during a raid on a house in Acorn Drive, Belper, at 7pm on Friday, officers found “suspicious items” and arrested a man.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team - who primarily deal with bombs - has drawn a 100-metre cordon around the property. Houses within the zone, which include Acorn Way, Acorn Drive, Swinney Lane and Swinney Bank, have been evacuated.

Police said the Strutt Centre in Derby Road will act as a rest centre for evacuated people.

A spokesperson said: “As a result of the cordon Acorn Drive is closed at its junction with Mill Street and Swinney Lane is closed between its junction with Mill Street and just after the junction with Swinney Bank.

“At this time there is no indication as to how long the evacuation and road closures will be in place – and we will update our channels as soon as further information is available.”

Acorn Drive, Belper. Credit: Google

Which roads have been evacuated?

The roads which have been evacuated include:

