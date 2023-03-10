Police and paramedics were called to a property in Belvedere

A mum and her two young boys have been found dead at a house in south London, the Metropolitan Police said.

The victims have been named as Nadja De Jager, 47, nine-year-old Alexander and seven-year-old Maximus who were all pronounced dead at the scene in Mayfield Road, Belvedere, on Thursday (9 March).

Police officers and London Ambulance Service were called to the property at 11.50am yesterday after concerns were raised for their welfare. Sadly all three were found dead inside.

Maximus (left) and Alexander (right) were found dead in a house in south-east London (Photo: Met Police)

Detective Inspector Ollie Stride said: “This is a deeply sad case and we are continuing to establish the circumstances that led to this tragic incident. I would like to thank the local community for their cooperation while our officers go about their enquiries.

“Our thoughts today are very much with the family as they struggle to come to terms with their loss and we ask that their privacy be respected at this extremely difficult time.”

London Ambulance Service said it sent a medic and two incident response officers to the scene where the mum and her two boys were found dead.

A spokesman said: “We were called at 12.16pm yesterday to reports of an incident on Mayfield Road, Belvedere. We sent a medic in a fast response car and two incident response officers to the scene. Sadly three people were pronounced dead at the scene.”

A mum and her two young boys have been found dead at a house in south London (Photo: PA)

Neighbour Marion Beazer, who lives on Mayfield Road, said the deaths of the two young boys were an “absolute tragedy”. She said she believed the 47-year-old had lived there with her sons for around five years. Despite this, she said she had “no idea of their names”, but added: “It’s an absolute tragedy to lose two young boys.”

Police officers were going door to door and a forensic van was parked near the house. Forensic experts began to search a silver Mitsubishi truck outside Nadia de Jager’s house after police confirmed her identity. A handbag on the front passenger seat was searched and two children’s car seats were seen in the back. A children’s scooter was stored in the boot, and officers performed a thorough search before entering the property.

Police forensics officers examine a vehicle outside a property on Mayfield Road in Belvedere (Photo: PA)

The Met said next of kin have been notified of the deaths and detectives are not actively seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation. A spokesperson for the force said: “Next of kin have been notified. Post-mortem examinations will be arranged in due course.”