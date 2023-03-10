Police and paramedics were called to a property in Belvedere

A woman and two young boys have been found dead at a house in south London, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Officers and London Ambulance Service were called to a property on Mayfield Road in Belvedere at 11.50am on Thursday (9 March) after concerns were raised for their welfare.

The 47-year-old woman and two boys, aged nine and seven, were sadly found dead inside.

A woman and two young boys have been found dead at a house in south London (Photo: Met Police)

London Ambulance Service said it sent a medic and two incident response officers to the scene where a woman and two boys were found dead.

A spokesman said: “We were called at 12.16pm yesterday to reports of an incident on Mayfield Road, Belvedere. We sent a medic in a fast response car and two incident response officers to the scene. Sadly three people were pronounced dead at the scene.”

The Met said next of kin have been notified of the deaths and detectives are not actively seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Next of kin have been notified. Post-mortem examinations will be arranged in due course.”