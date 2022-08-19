Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy is on trial accused of rape and sexual assault charges

A woman told a court she “did not want to be here anymore” after she was allegedly raped by Benjamin Mendy.

The woman has alleged she was raped by Mendy, 28, three times at his home in October 2020 after going back to his house with other women following a Sunday evening drinking session in a nearby bar.

His co-accused Louis Saha Matturie, of Eccles, Salford, denies eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault relating to eight young women.

Benjamin Mendy is on trial at Chester Crown Court Credit: Matthew Lofthouse SWNS

Both men say if any sex did take place it was consensual.

On Friday the woman denied trying to “minimise” her relationship with another alleged sex assault victim who wanted to sue Manchester City.

Another complainant alleges that on 2 January, 2021, Mendy sexually assaulted her by grabbing her groin over her clothing at a party at his mansion, in Mottram St Andrew, Cheshire.

What was said about a WhatsApp group?

Under cross-examination by Eleanor Laws QC, representing Mendy, the rape complainant denied trying to “minimise” knowing the other woman, saying they had a mutual friend and telling police in a statement: “I think I may have met her once but cannot be sure.”

She told the jury at Chester Crown Court she reported her rape allegation to police in November 2020 and found out about the groping allegation by the other woman in February 2021 and had to take two months off work due to the trauma of reliving her own experience.

The other complainant then went to police shortly after the two women were in contact in the February.

Ms Laws said: “After she found out about each other’s allegations she goes to police two days later.

“Has she ever discussed with you because of what happened, she wanted to sue Manchester City for what happened to her?”

The woman replied: “I don’t remember.”

The witness said she did not remember both of them being part of a WhatsApp group but conceded they had both been with other girls on an overnight trip.

She denied trying to “exaggerate and lie” about what had happened between her and Mendy.

Ms Laws continued: “Had you persuaded yourself that it was Mr Mendy that had done something wrong that night and not something entirely consensual?”

The witness replied: “I’m absolutely certain I did not give consent.”

Ms Laws added: “What happened in that room with Mr Mendy, in drink, is you did things you regretted and were embarrassed about the next day?”

“Absolutely not,” the witness replied.

What did the witness say about going to the police?

In re-examination, Timothy Cray QC, prosecuting, asked the woman why she decided to go to the police and go through with a prosecution of Mendy.

She replied: “The main reason was I just did not want to be here any more.

“That’s a really scary thought for me to have because I have got really good friends and a really good job, but I couldn’t carry on not being myself.

“If someone just listened and it’s out of me, then I can try to carry on.

“I didn’t want to live a life where pretty much I didn’t want to be here anymore.

“I didn’t want to do that to my family or my sister.”