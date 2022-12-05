Benjamin Mendy and his co-accused Louis Saha Matturie have been on trial accused of rape and sexual assault

The jury in the trial of Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has retired to consider their verdicts. Mendy, 28, and his co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie, 41, have been on trial at Chester Crown Court since 10 August, accused of multiple sex offences against young women.

Mendy denies seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six young women. Matturie, of Eccles, Salford, denies six counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault relating to seven young women.

Prosecutors claim Mendy was a sexual “predator” of young women, who were raped or sexually assaulted during post-nightclubbing “after parties” at his home in Cheshire.

Matturie is alleged to have arranged for women to attend the parties after nights spent drinking in VIP lounges at Manchester nightclubs. Thirteen women had accused the defendants of sexual offences.

Part way through the trial, the judge ordered the jury to find the defendants not guilty on all charges relating to one of the women, after a “sex video” emerged of her having “willing” sex with Matturie at a time she claimed he had raped her.

Benjamin Mendy (left) and Louis Saha Matturie (right) are on trial accused of rape and sexual assault.

How long will the jury be out for?

On Monday the jury was sent home for the evening, to return to court on Tuesday morning to continue considering verdicts. Judge Steven Everett, the Recorder of Chester, had told the eight men and four women on the jury earlier that day that if verdicts had not been reached this week, with the court not sitting on Friday or the following week, they will come back to court on 19 December to continue deliberations. “There is no pressure of time,” he added. “Don’t feel under any pressure.”