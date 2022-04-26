Emergency services had been called to the scene in the early hours of Monday morning to reports of a disturbance

Police have officially identified the four family members who were stabbed to death in a terraced house in south-east London.

A 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder is under arrest in hospital, police have said.

The victims were all pronounced dead at the scene in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, in the early hours of Monday.

The niece of one of the victims spoke of her devastation and paid tribute to her aunt.

Four people were stabbed to death in Bermondsey. They have been named as Dolet Hill and her partner Denton Burke (top right), Dolet’s daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo (bottom left) and Tanysha’s daughter Samantha Drummonds.

Has anyone been arrested?

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime unit are investigating.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

It is understood that the suspect was taken to hospital by ambulance following the incident and police said he was in a stable condition but would not reveal what his injuries were.

Metropolitan Police Commander Commander Colin Wingrove said: “I want to offer my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of all those concerned.

“This is a deeply shocking incident and we will do everything we can to provide support to everyone affected at this difficult time.

“We are not looking for any other person at this early stage of the investigation.”

Who were the victims?

The four victims who were stabbed to death in Bermondsey, south east London have been named as Dolet Hill, 64, and her partner Denton Burke, 58. Dolet’s daughter Tanysha (aka Rachquel) Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and Tanysha’s daughter Samantha Drummonds, 27.

The Evening Standard reported that Ms Hill’s niece Venecia Reid said she was a former housekeeper at Guy’s Hospital who had just had successful cancer surgery.

She said: “She was a wonderful woman. She loved the church, she was such a hard worker. She had worked at Guy’s Hospital. She had just had cancer surgery as well. I’m devastated I couldn’t believe it I had to come to the scene to check for myself. She had daughters, she was a wonderful woman.”

Speaking at the scene Ms Reid, who was visibly upset, told reporters: “She was very loving, very kind, very generous.

“She worked very hard in this country to support her two girls and her two grandkids.

“She does not deserve this.”

A friend of Samantha’s told reporters that she had temporarily moved into the house in Bermondsey during building work at her own flat in Forest Hill.

Rudra Brambhatt told the Evening Standard: “She had only recently moved out temporarily while her bathroom was done. Samantha took her cat and went back to the family home.

“We are devastated. We got on so well. She loved music and worked at NatWest.”

What happened in Bermondsey?

All five people are believed to have known each other.

Emergency services were called at around 1.40am to reports of a disturbance, and when police forced entry to the home they found four people with fatal stab injuries.

A spokeswoman for London Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 02.07am today to reports of an incident on Delaford Road, Bermondsey.

“We sent three ambulance crews, two fast response units, two incident response officers, two advanced paramedics and a team leader to the scene.

“Our team worked closely with colleagues from other emergency services.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of our medics, four patients died at the scene.”

Police investigations taking place at the scene on Delaford Road, Southwark, London, where four people were found stabbed to death at a property.

What has been said?

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, who leads the investigation, said: “This was a truly horrific incident and I fully recognise that the distress for the family and the community will be overwhelming.

“We are conducting a thorough and detailed investigation into the facts and we are appealing to anyone who can assist with any information to come forward. If you know anything or saw anything that you think might help us piece together the events which led to this, then do not hesitate, please call police. You can also call Crimestoppers if you do not want to give your name.”

“We deeply appreciate all the help we have already received from local people and I would like to thank them for their patience and support in what is likely to be a protracted inquiry. We are moving as fast we can at the scene, but we need to ensure we uncover all the facts and secure every bit of necessary evidence and this may understandably take some time.

“We are aware that we have family, friends and a community that are all asking questions, we are determined to give them the answers they deserve as soon as possible.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “heartbroken” to hear of the “devastating incident” and added that his thoughts were with the friends and families of those who had died.

He said: “I am in contact with the leadership of the Metropolitan Police.

“An investigation is under way and one man has been arrested. I urge anyone who has information that could be relevant to contact the police immediately.”