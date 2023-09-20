A 36-year-old man has been charged with the murder of 86-year-old woman, Beryl Purdy.

A man has been charged with the murder of a ‘caring and loved’ 86-year-old woman. Local churchwarden Beryl Purdy - known as Bez - was found dead at her home in the village of Broomfield, near Bridgwater, on March 27.

David Parish, 36, of no fixed address, was initially sectioned under the Mental Health Act after the arrest - but was released on Tuesday (September 19) to face charges. He appeared at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (September 20).

Detective Inspector Deb Hatch, of Avon & Somerset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team, called the charges a 'positive step'.

In a statement, she said: "This is a positive step in our investigation into the death of Beryl, known as Bez to her friends and family. Our thoughts remain with the family during this incredibly difficult time and they continue to be supported by specially trained family liaison officer.

"We will continue to carry out our investigation and seek to provide the family with the justice they so rightly deserve. We hope this news will also be welcomed by the local community which we know Bez was a much-love member of."