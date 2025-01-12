Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have arrested a woman in her 50s after a man was found dead on New Year’s Day. Police have now identified him as William McNicholl, known as Billy, 63. They have revealed that post mortem examination of the victim found that he died from head injuries and a stab wound.

Police were called to Hawthorn Drive, Ipswich just before 6pm on New Year’s Day, and found Mr McNicholl dead in the home. They fear he could have been killed up to a week earlier - as they want to hear from anyone who saw anything odd in the area on Christmas Eve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The murder inquiry, which is being led by Suffolk Constabulary’s Major Investigation Team, arrested the woman yesterday on suspicion of murder. She was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A police spokesman said: “The police cordon at the scene is no longer in place. Residents will continue to see an increased police presence in the area and anyone with information, concerns or queries is encouraged to speak to officers.”

Officers want to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious near the address between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day. They can call 101 or click here, quoting reference 37/162/25.