The three defendants were arrested the following day after fleeing to Torquay, Devon, in a bid to evade justice. - but were traced in the car they were travelling in. A court heard when officers approached the two brothers who were in a Mitsubishi Luke had plunged into the sea "in a bid to swim away." However, he got into difficulties and was pulled from the water and all three were arrested. The father and his sons later pleaded guilty to manslaughter and were jailed at Birmingham Crown Court today (Friday, April 5). Lee O'Brien was jailed for 11 years and eight months while both his sons were sentenced to 12-and-a-half years behind bars. Sentencing, Judge Melbourne Inman KC said "Mr Smith's parents have found it very difficult to come to terms with their son's death and their suffering is aggravated by the fact that he was killed close to where they lived. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. On that day Mr Smith went in the afternoon to a phone shop in a square in Shard End. He was wearing two very expensive Rolex Yacht-Master watches on his wrists. You knew he had the watches on him and you knew where he was that afternoon. The three of you intended to rob him of those watches. You were jointly carrying at least one weapon, a large metal socket wrench that was to be used in the attack of Mr Smith. You Lewis, almost immediately, struck Mr Smith a forceful blow with the wrench to his head." The judge said during the attack, which lasted 77 seconds, the victim was also punched on a number of occasion and held in a tight head lock. He said Darren suffered a bleeding head wound and he was also found to have bruising to his skull and jaw. The judge added: "Thereafter Mr Smith collapsed on the pavement and sadly died. "He had an underlying health condition which rendered him vulnerable to sudden death. As a result of my finding in the Newton hearing that death was caused during the course of a robbery this is a case of high culpability." Mark Heywood KC, prosecuting, told the court Darren had been planning on giving the watches to his brother the day he was attacked. He said: "On that day he was wearing two valuable Rolex's on each wrist. He had been intending to give both watches to his brother later that same day." After Darren went in to the shop, where he was a regular customer, the defendants, all from Birmingham, arrived outside in their separate vehicles in quick succession. Mr Heywood added: "First into the shop was Lewis O'Brien who was armed with a large socket wrench which he was carrying ready for use but which he kept out of Darren Smith's sight. "He was followed a minute later by Luke O'Brien and within seconds they set upon Mr Smith and a protracted violent scuffle began. He became unsteady on his feet, staggered and fell on his back. He had suffered a fatal heart attack. Neither efforts by members or the public or paramedics were able to resuscitate him."