Birmingham dog kicking incident: Man arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty after shocking CCTV footage

Amber Allott
3 minutes ago
A man is being questioned over alleged animal cruelty, after shocking CCTV footage of a small dog being kicked while out on a walk emerged.

Warning: This story and video contain content that may be distressing.

In a social media update on Friday (21 June), the West Midlands Police said that they had arrested a man after a dog was kicked in the Kitts Green area of Birmingham on Monday morning. “The 27-year-old remains in custody on suspicion of animal cruelty and will be questioned today.

“We're continuing our enquiries and reviewing CCTV from the area”, a spokesperson added. Anyone with any additional information is asked to get in touch quoting log 618 of 17 June.

A screenshot of the woman walking a dog moments before the alleged incident (Birmz Is Grime / SWNS)A screenshot of the woman walking a dog moments before the alleged incident (Birmz Is Grime / SWNS)
The force had earlier confirmed it was investigating, after footage purported to be of the incident was obtained and shared by a popular local blog. The footage showed a woman walking a small black dog down the street, passing a red car parked in a driveway.

The person in the car started shouting at her to move the dog, despite the pair already having passed the driveway. The two speak back and forth for a moment, before the man suddenly leaves the vehicle and walks towards them, appearing to suddenly kick the dog. The animal can be heard crying out.

