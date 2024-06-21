Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man is being questioned over alleged animal cruelty, after shocking CCTV footage of a small dog being kicked while out on a walk emerged.

Warning: This story and video contain content that may be distressing.

In a social media update on Friday (21 June), the West Midlands Police said that they had arrested a man after a dog was kicked in the Kitts Green area of Birmingham on Monday morning. “The 27-year-old remains in custody on suspicion of animal cruelty and will be questioned today.

“We're continuing our enquiries and reviewing CCTV from the area”, a spokesperson added. Anyone with any additional information is asked to get in touch quoting log 618 of 17 June.

A screenshot of the woman walking a dog moments before the alleged incident (Birmz Is Grime / SWNS) | Birmz Is Grime / SWNS

The force had earlier confirmed it was investigating, after footage purported to be of the incident was obtained and shared by a popular local blog. The footage showed a woman walking a small black dog down the street, passing a red car parked in a driveway.