Birmingham dog kicking incident: Man arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty after shocking CCTV footage
Warning: This story and video contain content that may be distressing.
In a social media update on Friday (21 June), the West Midlands Police said that they had arrested a man after a dog was kicked in the Kitts Green area of Birmingham on Monday morning. “The 27-year-old remains in custody on suspicion of animal cruelty and will be questioned today.
“We're continuing our enquiries and reviewing CCTV from the area”, a spokesperson added. Anyone with any additional information is asked to get in touch quoting log 618 of 17 June.
The force had earlier confirmed it was investigating, after footage purported to be of the incident was obtained and shared by a popular local blog. The footage showed a woman walking a small black dog down the street, passing a red car parked in a driveway.
The person in the car started shouting at her to move the dog, despite the pair already having passed the driveway. The two speak back and forth for a moment, before the man suddenly leaves the vehicle and walks towards them, appearing to suddenly kick the dog. The animal can be heard crying out.