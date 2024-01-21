Birmingham Victoria Square murder investigation launched after teen fatally stabbed
West Midlands Police is appealing for information after a 17-year-old boy died after being stabbed in Victoria Square, Birmingham
A teenager has died after being stabbed in Victoria Square in Birmingham city centre.
Police have launched a murder investigation after being called to the incident at 3.30pm on Saturday, January 20.
The 17 year-old boy was rushed to hospital but later died. A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: “Our thoughts are with his loved ones and we'll be offering them all the support we can at this devastating time.”
Increased police patrols have been put in place in the area as the police cordon has been lifted. Officers are looking through CCTV and carrying out other enquiries to establish who was responsible. Police have asked anyone in the area to contact them and have especially mentioned anyone near The River statue (also known as the Floozie in the Jacuzzi) outside the Council House.
Chief Inspector James Spencer, from Birmingham Local Policing Area, said: "The life of a 17-year-old boy has tragically been taken away and all our thoughts are with his family and friends at this awful time. It's very early stages in the investigation but we have a team of skilled detectives who are working to identify, and arrest, whoever did this. We fully understand the shock and concern this will cause, and although it is being treated as an isolated incident a visible police presence will remain across the city centre." A WMP spokesperson added: “We're keen to hear from anyone who may have information which can assist our enquiries. If you were walking through the area at the time, or a visitor who may have been taking pictures by The River statue near the Council House, we would like to hear from you as you may have vital information or evidence. “We would ask anybody who can help our investigation to contact us Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote log 2619 of 20/1/24. We have also activated our Major Incident Public Portal, where you can submit any photos or video you may have of the incident.”
