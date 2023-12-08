Telling news your way
Police share image of man wanted in connection with a sexual assault against a child

Blackpool Police have shared an image of man wanted in connection with a sexual assualt against a child.
By Aimee Seddon, Aimee Seddon
2 minutes ago
Do you know this man? Police want to speak to him in connection with a sexual assault on a childDo you know this man? Police want to speak to him in connection with a sexual assault on a child
Do you know this man? Police want to speak to him in connection with a sexual assault on a child

Two weeks ago, Blackpool Police asked for the public’s help to identify a man after a report of a sexual assault in Blackpool and in an update today (December 8), they have now shared some new images of the man.

Officers were contacted in relation to a report of a sexual assault against a child on Market Street/the number 5 bus in Blackpool between 7:15pm to 7:30pm on Sunday, November 19.

Det Sgt Danny Farrell said: “We are investigating a report of a sexual assault in Blackpool. Our officers are working hard to identify this man, who we would like to speak to in connection with this incident. The victim is being supported.

“If you recognise this man or were on the number 5 bus between 7:15 pm and 7:30pm on Sunday, November 19, please contact us on 101, quoting log 1258 of November 19 2023 .”