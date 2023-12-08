Blackpool Police have shared an image of man wanted in connection with a sexual assualt against a child.

Two weeks ago, Blackpool Police asked for the public’s help to identify a man after a report of a sexual assault in Blackpool and in an update today (December 8), they have now shared some new images of the man.

Officers were contacted in relation to a report of a sexual assault against a child on Market Street/the number 5 bus in Blackpool between 7:15pm to 7:30pm on Sunday, November 19.

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with a sexual assualt against a child in November.

Det Sgt Danny Farrell said: “We are investigating a report of a sexual assault in Blackpool. Our officers are working hard to identify this man, who we would like to speak to in connection with this incident. The victim is being supported.