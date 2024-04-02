A man has pleaded guilty to stealing a golden toilet worth £4.8m from Blenheim Palace. Picture: Getty Images

A man has pleaded guilty to the theft of a £4.8 million golden toilet from Blenheim Palace. James Sheen, 39, from Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, pleaded guilty to burglary, converting or transferring criminal property and conspiracy to do the same at Oxford Crown Court on Tuesday, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

The 18-carat toilet was stolen in September 2019 while it was featured in an art exhibition. Sheen appeared at Oxford Crown Court via video link from HMP Five Wells, where he is already serving a 17-year sentence for a string of thefts. This includes £400,000-worth of tractors and high-value trophies from the National Horse Racing Museum in Newmarket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad