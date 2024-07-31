Rapist given 12-year prison sentence as girlfriend who washed his clothes and lied is jailed for perverting course of justice
Aaron Davison, now 31, targeted his victim during the early hours of the morning at an address in Northumberland in July 2020.
Davison climbed into bed with the girl before sexually assaulting her and then raping her.
The victim bravely disclosed what had happened to a family member who then informed police.
Davison was immediately arrested but denied the allegations put before him.
The subsequent investigation revealed that his partner at the time, Sarah Pringle, 29, had washed Davison’s clothing in a bid to stop him being prosecuted and remove any evidence.
She had also provided a false statement to officers in an attempt to confound police.
Following a complex and long-spanning investigation, led by the Force’s Safeguarding Department, in May 2023, Davison of Lapwing Close, Blyth, was charged with three offences of rape, sexual assault and assault on a female by penetration.
Pringle, of Fontburn, Ellington, was also charged in May 2023 with one count of perverting the course of justice.
The pair stood trial at Newcastle Crown Court in May this year, where they were both found guilty of all offences.
And on Monday, at that same court, Davison was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment and Pringle was sentenced to three years imprisonment.
Davison was also made to sign to the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.
Detective Constable Karen Douglas, of Northumbria Police’s Safeguarding Department, led the investigation.
She said: “Davison preyed on a teenager in a cold and careless way, subjecting her to the worst ordeal imaginable. He then lied about his crimes, not worrying at all about the long-term effects this would have on her.
“He is undoubtedly a danger to our wider communities.
“I absolutely welcome this sentence and hope it provides his brave survivor with some degree of closure and a sense of justice.
“I’d also like to take this opportunity to praise her for her bravery. I know it’s never easy to come forward, but her courage and composure during the investigation means he has been outed for what he is – a rapist.”
Det Con Douglas added: “I hope this sentence serves as a stark warning to those among us who believe they can get away with crimes such as these; you can’t, and you won’t.
“No one should ever have to endure this type of assault and support is available from our officers, charities, and the support services we work with day-in-day-out.
“Regardless of who you are, if you have ever been a victim of rape or any type of sexual assault, we’re here for you.”