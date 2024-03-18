Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A BMW driver has been jailed after a motorcyclist, who was violently rammed off a bridge in a fit of road rage, was left with serious injuries. In shocking footage released by Thames Valley Police, the motorcyclist can be seen being forced onto the wrong side of the road before being squashed between the car and the metal bridge railing.

As the BMW collides with another car, the rider of the motorcycle is catapulted over the bridge and lands on trees and bushes underneath, in an incident that took place in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire on November 19, 2022. The man, in his 40s from Oxley Park sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridgeshire.

The driver of the BMW, Nikesh Mistry, of Groundsel Close, Milton Keynes, also caused serious injuries to the front passenger of the car he collided head on with as it travelled in the opposite direction. The passenger was taken by ambulance to Milton Keynes University Hospital. Mistry and the motorcyclist reportedly engaged in a non-verbal exchange before he recklessly used his car to force the motorcyclist onto the wrong side of Brickhill Street.

Mistry was sentenced to a total of four years and 10 months in prison on Thursday (March 13), following a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on December 20, 2023 where he pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He had also pleaded guilty to one count of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was also disqualified from driving for four years and 10 months - he will then need to take an extended re-test before getting his licence back.

