Police have launched a murder probe after one person died in an apparent stabbing spree in Bodmin, Cornwall.

A murder investigation has been launched after one man died and at least seven others needed hospital treatment after a stabbing frenzy in Cornwall.

Police were called to Victoria Square in Bodmin, at 3.15am on Sunday following reports of a "serious altercation." Officers said someone was reported in possession of a knife and that multiple people had sustained suspected stab wounds.

The alleged attack happened near Eclipse nightclub, which closes on Saturdays at 3am. A man in his 30s was later confirmed dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed and being supported by specialised officers.

At least seven other men and women were also injured during the incident and taken to hospital to receive treatment. Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that at this time none are being treated as life-threatening

A 24-year-old man from Bodmin has been arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in police custody at this time.

Det Insp Ilona Rosson from the Major Crime Investigation Team said: “Following an incident in Bodmin last night, a man in his 30s has been confirmed deceased and officers are supporting his next of kin.

“At this time we are treating this as an isolated matter and we are not seeking anyone else in connection to this incident.

“This is a live and active police investigation, and I would urge people not to speculate on social media but if you have information which may assist us, please report it.”

East Cornwall local policing Supt, Rob Youngman added: “This investigation is in its early stages and the public can expect to see a heightened policing presence around Bodmin today whilst enquiries are ongoing.

“Understandably this incident will have an impact on the local community, and our thoughts are with the families of the victims. Cordons will stay in place today whilst officers gather information and evidence from the scene.

“Anyone who has not yet been spoken to by officers and has any information which may assist our investigation, please get in touch. This could include any relevant dash-cam, mobile/video phone and CCTV footage from the area of Victoria Square and along Castle Canyke Road.”