A body has been discovered near a cemetery in the north east.

A large section of the cemetery off Chester Road was cordoned off with police tape after the body was discovered at Bishopwearmouth Cemetery.

The body was discovered at around 6.20pm on Sunday, September, 24.

A significant police presence in and around the cemetery.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a body being found in a concealed grassy area near to Bishopwearmouth Cemetery in Sunderland.

“Officers remain at the scene to carry out enquiries and an investigation has been launched into the discovery.