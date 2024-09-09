A man's body has been found in a catering oven at Kettering General Hospital | SWNS

Police have launched an investigation after the body of a man was found in a hospital’s catering oven.

Following the grim discovery of the man’s body, the area was cordoned off while officers investigated but have since confirmed they are not treating the death as suspicious. No details have been released as to how the man came to be in the oven and the hospital said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police officers were called to the sudden death of a man at Kettering General Hospital on Friday, September 6. We are not treating this death as suspicious and will be preparing a report for the coroner. Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this time.”

University Hospitals of Northamptonshire NHS Group chief nurse, Julie Hogg said: “We are working with Northamptonshire Police so that they can complete a report for the coroner into the circumstances of this tragic incident. Our thoughts are with the man’s family and loved ones. We will not be commenting further at this time.”