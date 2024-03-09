Anne Green, 61, was reported as missing from the Chryston area in North Lanarkshire

A body has been found in Edinburgh during the search for a missing woman. Anne Green, 61, was reported as missing from the Chryston area in North Lanarkshire and was last seen in Glasgow city centre on Tuesday morning (March 5). It was believed that she may have travelled to the Scottish capital by train.

Whilst formal identification is yet to take place, police have confirmed that Anne’s family have been made aware. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “The body of a woman has been found in Edinburgh during an investigation into a missing woman from Chryston.