Body found in recycling bin by member of the public in Scarborough, police say

North Yorkshire police are currently at the scene

Claire Schofield
By Claire Schofield
1 hour ago

A body has been found in a recycling bin by a member of the public in Scalby, Scarborough, police say.

North Yorkshire Police were contacted at 6am on Friday (17 March) after a person reported the grim discovery.

A body has been found in a recycling bin by a member of the public (Photo: Shutterstock)
Detectives from the force and fire and ambulance teams are currently at the scene and a cordon is in place.

Enquiries are ongoing, but officers currently do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact North Yorkshire Police with reference number NYP-17032023-0066, or report information anonymously via crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

This story will continue to be updated with more information.

