Body of missing man Michael Wheeler, whose disappearance sparked Somerset murder case, has been found
After a tip-off, police searched a property in Yarlington, near Wincanton in Somerset, yesterday afternoon. A specialist search dog was used in the operation and police say crime scene investigators will now examine the site.
Michael had not been seen since August 24 in Yeovil.
Four men appeared at Yeovil Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with murder, and were remanded in custody pending a further hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 27 September.
Another man who was arrested last week has been re-arrested and remains in police custody today, Thursday 26 September.
Officers arrested two more men on Wednesday on suspicion of assisting an offender. One remains in police custody and the other has been released under investigation.
Two people remain on police bail – a man who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday, and a woman who was previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Avon and Somerset Police said: “Michael’s family have been updated and our thoughts are with them. They continue to be supported by specially trained officers.”
Enquiries – led by the Major Crime Investigation Team – continue, and detectives would still like to hear from anyone with information.