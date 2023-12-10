Suspected murder in Ipswich: Three arrested as police launch investigation after baby's death
A murder investigation has been launched after a baby's death in Ipswich.
Police have launched a murder investigation after the body of a baby was discovered in Ipswich. Officers were called at 12.35pm on Saturday (December 9) following reports that a newborn baby had been found outside premises on Norwich Road.
Paramedics also attended the scene, but the baby was declared dead.
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody for questioning. A cordon is in place on Norwich Road as the investigation takes place.
Detective Chief Superintendent Jane Topping said: “This is a very sad and distressing incident and, at this time, our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death is in its early stages.
“I would urge people not to speculate on social media as to the circumstances of this tragic event.”