The body of a 53-year-old woman was recovered from Den Finella waterfall in Aberdeenshire

This is a beautiful but mysterious place as the waterfall is surrounded by overhanging rocks. Named after Lady Finella who is said to have killed King Kenneth II after he murdered her son. She then jumped into the waterfall to escape capture. This 65 feet drop is hidden away behind St Cyrus and Johnshaven.

Police have launched an investigation after the body of a woman was found at a Scots beauty spot on New Year's Eve. Emergency services were called to Den Finella waterfall, near St Cyrus in Aberdeenshire, over a woman in the water at around 2pm on Sunday.

The beauty spot, described as "a scenic spot steeped in myth and legend", is located under a bridge between St Cyrus and Johnshaven and features a 65ft white water drop and a series of plunge pools.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident prompted a major water search operation by the authorities, with the support from Coastguard rescue teams sent from Montrose, Arbroath, Stonehaven and Aberdeen.

Police Scotland, the Scotland Fire and Rescue Service, and the Scottish Ambulance Service were also in attendance. The 53-year-old woman's body was later recovered from the water.