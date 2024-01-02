Body of woman found at Den Finella waterfall in Aberdeenshire as police investigate 'unexplained' death
The body of a 53-year-old woman was recovered from Den Finella waterfall in Aberdeenshire
Police have launched an investigation after the body of a woman was found at a Scots beauty spot on New Year's Eve. Emergency services were called to Den Finella waterfall, near St Cyrus in Aberdeenshire, over a woman in the water at around 2pm on Sunday.
The beauty spot, described as "a scenic spot steeped in myth and legend", is located under a bridge between St Cyrus and Johnshaven and features a 65ft white water drop and a series of plunge pools.
The incident prompted a major water search operation by the authorities, with the support from Coastguard rescue teams sent from Montrose, Arbroath, Stonehaven and Aberdeen.
Police Scotland, the Scotland Fire and Rescue Service, and the Scottish Ambulance Service were also in attendance. The 53-year-old woman's body was later recovered from the water.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."
