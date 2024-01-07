Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING

Body recovered from sea near Sussex harbour as emergency services launched rescue bid

A body has been pulled from the sea near a harbour in Sussex, police have confirmed.
By Matt Pole
55 minutes ago

Sussex Police, with the assistance of the Coastguard and lifeboat crews, recovered the body near Shoreham Harbour on Friday afternoon.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time. A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a body in the sea at Shoreham Harbour at about 1.30pm on Friday, 5 January. The body was recovered with the assistance of Coastguard and lifeboat crews.

“The investigation is ongoing and the coroner’s officer has been informed. No further information is available at this time.”

A body has been pulled from the sea near a harbour in Sussex, police have confirmed

1. Body recovered from sea near Sussex harbour – Sussex Police issue statement

A body has been pulled from the sea near a harbour in Sussex, police have confirmed Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Sussex Police, with the assistance of the Coastguard and lifeboat crews, recovered the body near Shoreham Harbour yesterday afternoon [Friday, January 5].

2. Body recovered from sea near Sussex harbour – Sussex Police issue statement

Sussex Police, with the assistance of the Coastguard and lifeboat crews, recovered the body near Shoreham Harbour yesterday afternoon [Friday, January 5]. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

3. Body recovered from sea near Sussex harbour – Sussex Police issue statement

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Pictures from the scene.

4. Body recovered from sea near Sussex harbour – Sussex Police issue statement

Pictures from the scene. Photo: Eddie Mitchell