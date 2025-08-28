Boots "high-value theft": Police on the hunt for three men following theft of £10k worth of skincare products
Police are on the hunt for three men after a high-value theft from Boots. Skincare products and suncream were stolen from Boots at Wren Park in Torquay, Devon.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said the men entered the store during opening hours and took hundreds of products, worth more than £10,400, from the shelves.
Officers investigating the May 23 theft have released images of the three men they would like to identify as they may be able to assist with their enquiries.
The police spokesperson said: “A group of people entered Boots at Wren Park during opening hours and took hundreds of facial skincare products, sun creams and sprays from the shelves.”
Anyone who recognises the trio or has any information which may assist with the investigation has been asked to come forward.
Please contact police online or by telephone on 101, quoting crime reference 50250132287. Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org