Police have arrested two people in Boston, Lincolnshire

A girl who died in a suspected stabbing in Boston has been named.

Police said that Lilia Valutyte, 9, had died and her family have been informed.

Two people have been arrested as part of the murder investigation so far.

Lincolnshire Police said officers were called to Fountain Lane at around 6.20pm on Thursday (28 July).

The force said the area has been cordoned off and they will be at the scene for the foreseeable future.

Police said the incident is being treated as murder.

Who has been killed?

The nine-year-old girl who died in a suspected stabbing in Boston on Friday has been named by Lincolnshire Police as Lilia Valutyte.

Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson said: “Our thoughts continue to be with Lilia’s family and friends, and if any members of the public have information that might assist, please call 101 quoting incident 419 of 28th July, or they can report anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

What has been said by police?

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson said: “Officers were called to the scene of the incident at Fountain Lane, Boston, at around 6.20pm yesterday.

“A nine-year-old girl sadly died as a result of what we believe to be a stab wound.

“We have arrested two people in connection with the incident.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident. We are pursuing extensive lines of enquiry and have committed a number of resources to this investigation. You will see more officers patrolling the area, and we have a high number of specialist detectives who have been brought in to assist the investigation.

“Her parents are being supported by specially trained officers at this very difficult time, and I can only imagine the grief and pain that they are going through. Their welfare and the welfare of those who she knew is a priority for us.”

A forensic officer near the scene in Boston after a nine-year-old girl died from a suspected stab wound. Picture date: Friday July 29, 2022.

Forensic officers remain at the scene

At the scene late on Thursday night, a police car was stationed either side of an alleyway to cordon the area off to the public.

Two forensic officers in white suits could be seen working at the scene before leaving in the early hours of Friday morning.

A large object appeared to be covered in the middle of the alleyway, which was marked by small yellow signs.

The victim’s parents have been informed, and the force said their “thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time”.

“Her family will be supported by specialist trained officers,” a short statement added.

“Profoundly shocking news”

The Conservative MP for Boston and Skegness, Matt Warman, said he had been in contact with the policing minister to ensure national assistance is available to the murder investigation.

“Profoundly shocking news in Boston this evening,” Mr Warman he said.

“I have spoken to senior officers locally and am hugely grateful for all the emergency services’ work.

“I have also been in contact with policing minister Tom Pursglove to ensure that any national help that might be useful is made available as quickly as possible.”

“The town is united in mourning”

The leader of Boston Borough Council, Paul Skinner, said: “The town is united in mourning following the very sad and tragic death of a nine-year-old girl in Boston.

“We can’t for one second imagine the pain the family and the young girl’s friends are going through and our heartfelt condolences go out to them.

“I would like to thank the emergency services for their swift response and I would encourage anyone with any information to make contact with the police on 101.

“Lincolnshire Police has launched a murder inquiry and Boston Borough Council is working closely with officers as part of the investigation, including the sharing of CCTV footage from the area.

“I understand this incident has left many people shocked and worried. As a council, we remain committed to working with our partners to make Boston a safer community for all.”