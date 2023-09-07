Further human remains have been found in Boscombe following the death of a 49-year-old man.

Further human remains have been discovered in Boscombe, believed to be linked to an ongoing murder investigation. Dorset Police have been investigating the death of Simon Shotton, 49, from Bournemouth, after partial human remains were found in the area of the Manor Steps Zig Zag, off Boscombe Overcliff Area.

Two people – 38-year-old Debbie Ann Pereira and 48-year-old Benjamin Lee Atkins, both of Bournemouth – were charged with murder and have appeared in court . They are next due to appear at Bournemouth Crown Court on Friday, October 20, 2023.

Detectives leading the ongoing murder investigation in Boscombe are issuing a renewed appeal following a further reported discovery of human remains.

The investigation was initially launched following a report on Saturday, August 26, of partial human remains being discovered in the area of the Manor Steps Zig Zag, off Boscombe Overcliff Drive. A police cordon has been put in place as investigative work has been carried out.

Detective Inspector Neil Third, of MCIT, said: “While we have yet to formally identify the latest remains discovered, at this time we do believe this is linked to our ongoing investigation and the family of Simon Shotton has been updated. Our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time.

“It is important that as part of our ongoing investigation, we speak to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area of Boscombe Chine Gardens between Friday 18 August and Friday 1 September 2023. I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who has seen somebody in possession of a black suitcase acting suspiciously in the vicinity.

“Information can be uploaded through our dedicated Major Incident Public Portal for this case. I would again like to thank members of the community in Boscombe for their continued patience and understanding while this latest cordon is in place.”