Bournemouth stabbing: Two men in hospital after town centre fight - woman also injured
Police were called to reports of a fight between two men. Officers were told the pair both sustained stab wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are thought to be serious but not life-threatening.
During the incident, it was further reported that a woman aged in her 30s was assaulted. She did not sustain any serious injuries.
Detective Inspector Jon Sainsbury said: “Officers were quickly deployed to the scene of this incident and were able to gain control of the situation to allow emergency care to be provided to the injured individuals.
“We are continuing to carry out detailed enquiries into this matter and one man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
“From our investigation to date, we understand there were a number of people in the vicinity around the relevant time and we would urge any witnesses who have not already spoken to police to please come forward.
“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured any relevant dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV footage.
“There will be an increased police presence in the area as enquiries continue and we would encourage anyone with information or concerns to please speak with an officer.”
It happened in Richmond Hill Drive, Bournemouth, Dorset on Monday just after 7.15pm.
One of the men, 21 and from Bournemouth, has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He is still in hospital.
The second man, in his 30, is from Southampton, and is in hospital receiving treatment to his injuries and his family has been informed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting number 55250026978.