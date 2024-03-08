Boy, 11, arrested after driving BMW towing suspected stolen caravan on the M1 near Leeds
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were left "staggered" after officers said they saw a school child behind the wheel of the BMW X5 as he headed down the M1, near Leeds, while pulling the motorhome.
Officers were told yesterday (Thursday, March 7) at 3.30pm that a caravan had been taken from a holiday site near Thirsk in North Yorkshire, by someone driving the black luxury vehicle.
Advertisement
Advertisement
They then tracked down the BMW, which was also using cloned registration plates, as it headed south on the A1. Police managed to stop the car 45 minutes later after it left the A1 at Hook Moor Interchange near Garforth and headed onto the M1.
But they were stunned when they pulled open the driver’s door to find the young schoolboy sitting at the wheel of the powerful motor. North Yorkshire Police said he was questioned and has since been released on conditional police bail to allow further enquiries to be carried out.
They were also thankful no one had been injured in the shocking incident. The force is now cautioning all caravan owners to ensure their vehicles have up-to-date security measures to prevent thefts.
These include installing CCTV overlooking motorhomes and locking gates that allow access to driveways and garages where they are stored.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.